People in Pedro Betancourt prepared and alert for tropical storm Rafael.

In view of the imminent arrival of Tropical Storm Rafael to western Cuba, the Municipal Defense Council of Pedro Betancourt was activated in order to establish plans of measures to be implemented to protect human lives and material goods.

Lázaro Suárez Navarro, president of the provincial Commission for the Protection of the Population, in a tour of the territory, urged to maintain rigor, discipline and responsibility in this scenario and was interested in those sites prone to flooding such as the buildings of the Granma neighborhood in district 20, the area known as «El Maní» in district 36 and the neighborhoods of districts 2 and 27, «El Dichoso» and «Bachichi» in the Popular Council «Güira de Macuriges», Los Camilos I and II and the community of Socorro.

The authorities also specified that the local dams do not exceed 50 percent of their capacity and the Arcoiris 1 and 2 reservoirs are being relieved, while the collection of milk and agricultural products is guaranteed, livestock is on the move and the «María Villar Buceta» cultural center is being prepared as a center for the evacuation of personnel who require it, to which the beneficiaries should bring their identity card, medicines and basic necessities.

Those present urged the population to store water, food and medical supplies and to collaborate responsibly in the protection of high-risk pregnant women, children, the elderly, psychiatric patients, social cases, homeless people and those whose homes are in danger of collapse.

The highest territorial direction reminded that those consumers pending to acquire the basic food basket for the month of October may go to the corresponding commerce units, where it will be sold until the weather conditions allow it.

Likewise, the president of the Betancourt Defense Council, Royslán Cámbara Sosa, appointed the Political-Ideological Working Group to immediately and truthfully inform the population, together with representatives of political and mass organizations, in order to supervise the observance of the measures and to diminish the possible attacks of the meteorological organism.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.