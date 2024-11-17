Perpetrators of robbery in Jovellanos agricultural unit arrested.

The perpetrators of the theft of 300 liters of different types of pesticides and herbicides in a warehouse of hazardous substances in the Yince Base Business Unit, belonging to the Ministry of Agriculture, have been arrested in Jovellanos municipality.

The perpetrators of the theft of 300 liters of different types of pesticides and herbicides from a warehouse of hazardous substances in the Unidad Empresarial de Base Yince, belonging to the Ministry of Agriculture, have been arrested in Jovellanos.

According to the social network Facebook account Con todos La Victoria, an investigative team of the Ministry of the Interior managed to arrest the alleged perpetrators of this fact, among them the custodian of the state establishment.

The theft of these chemical products takes place at a time when there is an attempt to increase agricultural production, in order to improve the supply to the population and try to lower prices, in the midst of an inflation that continues to reduce the purchasing power of salaries.

La Victoria assures that the perpetrators of the robbery were arrested at their homes, and in the searches the stolen fumigant was found in its containers, which were duly recovered, in addition to the seizure of several sums of money.

«All of them will have to answer judicially to the organs of justice for the commission of a crime of robbery with violence. In the face of crime, illegalities and social indiscipline, zero tolerance!», states the publication.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.