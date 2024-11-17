Tourist season began in Matanzas (+photos).

The captivating integrality of the western province of Matanzas as a leisure destination, is already shown in the 2024/2025 tourist upswing season, which began this November 15th and as it is already traditional will be extended until next April.

The captivating integrality of the western province of Matanzas as a leisure destination, is already shown in the 2024/2025 tourist season, which began this November 15th and as is already traditional will extend until next April.

With improvements in most of the hotel and extra-hotel facilities in Varadero, the city of Matanzas and the Zapata Swamp, this important winter period of greater arrival of foreign visitors to the country is already underway, said Ibia Betancourt, sub-delegate of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR).

Essential for its contributions to the national income of such a strategic sector, in this western territory the corresponding measures were adopted to ensure a top-quality service, where the kindness and human warmth that we have to give to vacationers, something typical of Cubans, continues to shine, Betancourt said.

The novelty of the Casa del Campesino at the Roc Arenas Doradas hotel. Photo: Taken from the hotel’s Facebook page.

The optimization of products such as the Casa del Campesino and the Boulevard, at the Roc Arenas Doradas hotel, and the return of the discotheque at the Kawama hotel, mark proposals by the Gran Caribe business group; meanwhile, Cubanacán highlights the renovations in the lobbies of the Cactus and Tuxpan accommodations, the repair of walkways with access to the beach at the Iberostar Selection Varadero, and a new service of golf lessons for the Russian market at the Meliá las Américas hotel, among other novelties.

Swing y Sabor Tournament at Meliá Las Américas conquers the Russian market. Photo: Taken from Meliá Las Américas Facebook.

Just a few hours ago, Islazul offered a welcome dinner, where it showed tour operators, travel agencies and other actors its products and services for this tourist season, a presentation held at its emblematic Club Tropical hotel.

While detailing the attractions of each of the tourist products, she pointed out the demand for the Zapata Swamp, where excursions are received from all travel agencies, linked to this destination throughout the year, but with an increase at this stage, especially the optional ones linked to the sea, and of course the scenery and nature.

The MINTUR sub-delegate highlighted the wonders located in the city of Matanzas, the youngest of the destinations, where visitors will again admire a historic center, the largest in the country, with museums such as the Art Museum, the French Pharmacy , the old Fire Station. In this special area, declared a National Monument, also stands the majestic Sauto Theater.

The tourist boom is usually characterized by a high percentage of repeat visitors, as is the case of Jacques Paradis and Lucie Desjardins, who are visiting the Meliá Las Antillas hotel for the 15th time. Photo: Taken from the Meliá Las Antillas Facebook page.

With 57 hotels and 23,106 rooms, Varadero receives 39 percent of international tourists visiting the country, and has a high percentage of repeat visitors, thanks to the quality of its services and the professionalism of highly trained employees, who delight those who come again and again in search of that special treatment.

For this winter high season, Betancourt said, the famous Cuban beach resort will operate 52 hotels, mostly under administration and commercialization contracts with prestigious foreign hotel chains, since some of them, such as Sol Hicacos Varadero, the former Turquesa, are in the investment process.

An increase in the number of flights of some airlines is expected. Photo: From the author.

Betancourt announced an increase in the number of flights of some airlines, which will give greater rhythm to the arrival of markets such as the Polish market, which on November 13th arrived at the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport, from Katowice, which meant the return of the Plus Ultra company.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.