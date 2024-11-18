19 de noviembre de 2024

Positive results for Matanzas Beverages and Soft Drinks Company.

18 de noviembre de 2024 Tamara Mesa González

Néstor Lorenzo, director of EMBER Mayabeque, the governing body of the Matanzas subsidiary, also participated in the conclusions. In addition to recognizing the work of the  Company in the territory, he stated that due to its results, the subsidiary will become a company in 2025.

In the conclusions of the audit of Matanzas, the Provincial Comptroller’s Office, it was observed that there is an adequate performance of the entity, as well as transparency in operations and a correct internal control mechanism.

It was pointed out by the controlling body to pay more attention to accounts receivable, although this aspect is not significant and did not affect the good work shown by the entity, since it does not compromise compliance with the guidelines of the Communist Party of Cuba.

This audit is not rated, although there is an evaluation of the work, which was offered by Yailén Jorrín Díaz, chief auditor. The specialist said that the auditing group was satisfied with what was seen in the Matanzas Beverages and Soft Drinks Subsidiary Company.

Néstor Lorenzo Lazo, general director of EMBER Mayabeque, the governing body of the Matanzas subsidiary, also participated in the conclusions. Lorenzo Lazo, in addition to recognizing the work carried out by the Matanzas Company, said that due to the results, the  subsidiary  in the territory will become a company in 2025.

Written by Enrique Tirse.

 

 

 

 

 

 

