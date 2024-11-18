Integral formation of Pedro Betancourt’s students (+audios).

León Aguilar emphasized the multiple skills that the Social Work, Accounting and Finance and Agronomy specialties have acquired through this exercise and emphasized their contributions to important productive processes such as the 2024-2025 tobacco campaign.

In order to guarantee the development of their professional skills, the students of the Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School of Pedro Betancourt municipality continue to be immersed in the exercise of their concentrated labor practices.

According to Rubén León Aguilar, assistant director of Vocational Training and Production at the educational center, these experiences familiarize students with the real work environment, make the theoretical knowledge acquired in Technical-Professional Education a reality, and thus contribute to the socioeconomic development of the locality.

León Aguilar also underscored the multiple skills that the different specialties of Social Work, Accounting and Finance, and Agronomy have acquired through this exercise and emphasized, among other things, their contributions to important productive processes such as the 2024-2025 tobacco campaign, initiated in the town.

The concentrated labor practices demonstrate the commitment of the teaching-educational body of the polytechnic school with the integral formation of highly qualified professionals oriented towards the economic and social growth of the territory.

Photos: Taimí García Cartaya, director of the Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School, in Pedro Betancourt.

Written by Yadiel Barbón