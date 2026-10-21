21 de octubre de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Preparations for the 2026-2027 Tobacco Campaign Begin in Matanzas

21 de octubre de 2026 Yannier Delgado Díaz

The 2026-2027 tobacco campaign has also begun in the province of Matanzas. The municipalities of Pedro Betancourt, Jovellanos, Perico, and Los Arabos are the protagonists of the preparations and the start of planting in the territory. The work includes land preparation, seed selection, and organization of productive forces in those territories.

 

Despite the difficulties, the Matanzas tobacco sector focuses on promoting a crop that is a significant source of income for the country. It also constitutes a symbol of quality and sovereignty for the territory. Therefore, producers and managers prioritize compliance with the plans and efficiency in each phase of the campaign.

 

In Pedro Betancourt, First Secretary of the Party Royslán Cámbara ratified the commitment of the territory to fulfill the planting plan planned for the current campaign. The political leadership will accompany the producers and monitor the progress of the work. That requirement extends to the other municipalities involved in the tobacco campaign.

 

The start of planting in Pedro Betancourt, Jovellanos, Perico, and Los Arabos marks the course of a campaign that demands efficiency, unity, and commitment to the planned goal.

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