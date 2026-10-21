At Carilda’s House, Tribute to the 50th Anniversary of the Ministry of Culture

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Ministry of Culture, the mansion of poetess Carilda Oliver Labra, on the Tirry boulevard, hosted the tribute to those who have held the highest leadership position in the province.

Sponsored by the Book and Literature Center (CPLL) and the José Jacinto Milanés Literary Promotion Center, on this occasion José Ramón Guzmán, provincial director of Culture in the 1980s, and Osbel Marrero Acosta, the current holder of that important responsibility, were congratulated.

The honorees were received by Efrahim Pérez Izquierdo, director of the CPLL, and Raidel Hernández, coordinator of the project Al sur de mi garganta (South of My Throat), who offered them, along with other guests, a tour of the house-museum, where images and personal objects of the National Literature Prize winner are exhibited, noted Cari Padilla, of the Literary Promotion Center.

In a dialogue with those present, Guzmán recalled those years in which basic cultural institutions were developed in the municipalities, which allowed the outstanding boom of each territory.

This meant an unparalleled precedent, since in all of them Houses of Culture, museums, art galleries, libraries, bands, choirs, literary workshops, bearer groups or amateur groups of various manifestations were officially established, and many artists and groups became professionalized, among other successes.

«It was a time of a great cultural movement, with Matanzas at the forefront,» he said.

Also highlighted in the figure of Marrero Acosta was the extraordinary work currently carried out by the leaders together with the artists, writers, professors, students, and workers of Culture, despite the great challenges presented by this historical moment, motivated by offering the people quality shows in institutions, plazas, and communities.

To the delight of the audience, poet Maylan Álvarez read a set of her texts, and concert pianist María de los Ángeles Horta performed, with a piano program of interpretive complexity, as did singer Julita Osorio, with a selection of Cuban songs.