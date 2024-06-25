Provincial Council of Government meets.

In order to check the results of the actions and decisions involving the development of the province, the Provincial Council of People’s Power held a session in the Blas Roca hall of the Government Palace.

In order to check the results of the actions and decisions involving the development of the province, the Provincial Council of People’s Power held a meeting in the Blas Roca hall of the Government Palace.

During the meeting, Léster Baró, president of the Assembly of People’s Power in Limonar, presented the management report of the territory. He said that among the major difficulties for the municipality are the power lines and water supply.

Marieta Poey Zamora, governor of the province, in this opportunity of exchange remarked on the attention to families in vulnerable situations. She also emphasized the relevance of the accountability process to the voters, which will take place from September 20th to November 15th of this year.

On the subject, Diosenis Machado Sánchez, head of the Independent Department of the National Assembly, focused her speech on the importance of supporting the delegates who are facing the process for the first time in office.

Written by Regla Yasira de León Pérez.