Rational use of water: Everyone’s task.

As every March the 22nd, the international community commemorates World Water Day, a date established by the United Nations to raise awareness of the importance of this precious liquid and to promote actions that contribute to solving the global crisis caused by its increasing scarcity.

As every March the 22nd, the international community commemorates World Water Day, a date established by the United Nations to raise awareness of the importance of this precious liquid and to promote actions that contribute to solving the global crisis caused by its growing scarcity.

In a social context where billions of people lack access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation services, and where droughts, floods and pollution predominate, the day urges us to reflect on our individual and collective actions in pursuit of its responsible use.

Through this celebration and as part of the sixth goal of the Sustainable Development Agenda, the United Nations General Assembly proposes universal and equitable access to the water treasure, the improvement of its quality, the reduction of its pollution, as well as citizen participation in initiatives that promote its care and conservation.

Cuba, by no means exempt from the onslaught of climate change and possessing a rich diversity of aquatic ecosystems, recognizes the potential of water resources for biodiversity and national economy and, therefore, implements policies that concern the protection of water sources, its optimization in the agro-industrial sector and, above all, the training of the people regarding its rational use and saving.

Undoubtedly, World Water Day has a special significance due to the importance of water for the economy, the environment and public health, and its celebration ratifies our commitment to safeguard this vital resource to ensure its responsible use and permanence.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.