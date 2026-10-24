ReciclArte Brings Children Closer to the History and Heritage of Matanzas

The artistic project ReciclArte promotes children’s artistic education through the use of recyclable materials and an approach to culture.

Since its creation in August 2023, the workshop has combined the teaching of visual arts with an aesthetic that incorporates reused elements, such as newspaper paper, into its works and exhibitions.

Isabel Durán, one of the workshop’s teachers, explained that the children have gone through different stages of learning, from drawing and clay modeling to techniques such as papier-mâché.

The training advances according to the ages and abilities of the participants, some of whom have been part of the project since its beginnings and are already developing more complex works.

On this occasion, the young creators found inspiration at the Matanzas Provincial Historical Archive to make drawings based on images linked to the institution.

The experience allowed them to learn about the importance of this center in the conservation of documents and testimonies related to the city’s history and traditions.

Beyond technical learning, ReciclArte seeks to foster in children respect for heritage and the understanding that works, documents, and other cultural expressions need to be preserved for future generations.

With initiatives like this, the project unites artistic creation, recycling, and heritage education, while offering the youngest tools to develop their creative capacities and strengthen their ties with Matanzas cultural identity.