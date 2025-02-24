Recognizing attention to workers at Meliá Internacional hotel.

The efficient way of managing the labor force at the Meliá Internacional Varadero hotel was recognized by Yarisleydis Torriente Sánchez, general secretary of the Provincial Union of Hotel and Tourism Workers (SPTHT).

«The Meliá Internacional Varadero hotel is a benchmark in the attention to workers. Here, internal customer satisfaction is one of the most important tasks,» Torriente posted on her Facebook profile.

The SPTHT general secretary accompanied the publication with images of the workers’ dining room, the bathrooms, the lockers, as tacit evidence of what has been done there in favor of the men and women of a key facility in the organization of events in Varadero.

Workers served yield by two, a saying that seems to be followed to the letter and hopefully imitated in other places. If you want to have results, commitment to the organization, the collective or the brigade, the first thing is to take care of the staff.

Officially inaugurated in September 2019, the Meliá Internacional Varadero has 946 rooms and one of the best stretches of beach in this resort, where it transcends for hosting many of the events, congresses and meetings held in the province of Matanzas.

Photos: Taken from the Hotel Meliá Internacional Varadero’s Facebook page.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.