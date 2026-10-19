Royal Hicacos Is Celebrating Its Birthday Today

Varadero – With an undeniable prestige in the tourism sector, the Royal Hicacos hotel celebrates this October 19 its 24th anniversary of having been inaugurated in Cuba’s main sun-and-beach destination.

«They have been years of many joys and sorrows, of tears and smiles, but above all of much display of professionalism and love for this, our great home,» wrote on his Facebook profile the general secretary of the union bureau at that facility, Amaurys Echevarría Ruiz.

He emphasized the fact that the accommodation has always been among the leaders of the Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) in the country, a performance backed by two decorations granted by Presidential Decree, such as the Lázaro Peña Order of Third and Second Degrees.

Added to that relevant merit are the Jesús Menéndez medal and having obtained thirteen times in its history the superior category of National Vanguard, the highest recognition granted by the Cuban Workers’ Central to collectives that fulfill with efficiency their economic plans, optimal union work, social responsibility, and the non-occurrence of crimes.

Those honors, and many other international and national prizes, Echevarría Ruiz associated with «the effort, dedication, and commitment of the workers.»

He congratulated those who «from the first day cleaned floors and windows, those who founded this paradise with their affection and love, those who passed through here and left their marks and are no longer with us.»

He dedicated special words to those who are today in the work trench, who day by day, under the most adverse circumstances, give everything so that «we continue to be a world reference.»

He considered that «the greatest challenge is to maintain what has been achieved and to remain in our clients’ preference when we reopen.»

Photo by the author.