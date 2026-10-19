Matanzas Authorities Exchange with Private Sector Entrepreneurs

The recognition of private economic actors as a fundamental component for the province’s economic growth was the focus of the exchange between Matanzas authorities and entrepreneurs from this sector.

During the meeting, the participants presented experiences, proposals, and concerns related to the development of their businesses, the commercialization of products, the possibilities of import and export, and the mechanisms for establishing cooperation ties with state entities.

Among the points raised, the difficulties associated with the slowness of administrative procedures stood out, especially those related to the modification and expansion of corporate purposes.

According to the entrepreneurs, some procedures can be prolonged for two months due to power outages, delays in reviews, and difficulties in advancing between the different instances involved.

The participants noted that these delays affect the planning of investments and the launching of economic activities.

They also called for greater agility in approval processes, given the limitations presented by the operation of digital platforms under current energy conditions.

Another of the issues addressed was the need to facilitate import and export operations, considered by the entrepreneurs as a way to reduce costs and expand the offerings of goods and services. Some stated that delays in provincial processing have prevented finalizing negotiations with foreign partners.

Regarding ties with the state sector, the private actors referred to experiences of collaboration through transfers and the supply of resources, including flour for bread production, whenever conditions allow.

However, they also mentioned financial and banking difficulties that limit certain operations.

The entrepreneurs also insisted on the importance of improving fuel availability and guaranteeing organized and stable commercialization, as well as creating conditions that favor investment and the development of new activities.

The exchange made visible both the possibilities of the private sector’s contribution to the territorial economy and the obstacles that require timely institutional responses.

The agility of procedures, the coordination between economic actors, and the elimination of administrative barriers constitute essential aspects for transforming business initiatives into concrete results for the province.