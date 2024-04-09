Rural Class Festival commemorates the victory of Girón.

The Class Festival of the Rural Sector in the municipality of Matanzas took place today at the Samuel Fernández Álvarez elementary school, an opportune activity to evoke the historic victory over the mercenary invasion of Playa Girón in 1961.

The Class Festival of the Rural Sector in the municipality of Matanzas took place today at the Samuel Fernández Álvarez elementary school, a timely activity to evoke the historic victory over the mercenary invasion of Playa Girón in 1961, and to socialize experiences that raise the quality of the teaching-learning process.

Pioneers of the various grades taught in the institution located in the community of Paso del Medio, in the outskirts of Matanzas, shared cultural initiatives that communicated passages of national history, patriotic values and sensitivity to the April epic, such as the popular poem Elegy of the white slippers, by Jesus Orta Ruiz.

Erisdel González de las Casas, head of Primary Education in the municipality of Matanzas, explained that the Festival of the Rural Sector Class is an event to share proposals to improve the quality of learning in schools located in rural areas.

He also told the Cuban News Agency that teachers from the four rural schools in the municipality, as well as methodologists and other education directors, attended the event to promote a process of exchange and professional enrichment.

During the day, parallel to the Festival sessions, Rolando Pérez and Reinel Escalona, members of the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution, talked with sixth grade students about the clandestine struggle against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista before the revolutionary triumph in 1959.

Rogelio López, Luis Silva Tablada, Julio Ruffín and Samuel Fernández Álvarez make up the four rural elementary schools in the territory, which educate 325 students from preschool through sixth grade.

On April 17th, 1961, mercenary troops directed from Washington disembarked at Playa Girón and Playa Larga, in the Zapata Swamp, and in less than 72 hours the Cuban people inflicted a historic defeat on the invaders, who were trying to dismantle the Revolution.

Written by Yenly Lemus