Call for May Day read out in Matanzas.

Osmar Ramírez Ramírez, general secretary of the Cuban Workers Trade Union Confederation (CTC) in the province of Matanzas, read the call for May Day in a ceremony held near La Libertad Park, exactly in front of the Gener y del Monte library.

Osmar Ramirez Ramirez, general secretary of the Cuban Workers’ Trade Union (CTC) in the province of Matanzas, read the call for May Day in a ceremony held near La Libertad Park, exactly in front of the Gener y del Monte library.

In the presence of a representation of that cultural institution and other sectors, Ramirez ratified what was said in the document: «It will be an occasion to demand, once again, the elimination of the criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on our Homeland by the government of the United States, and the absurd inclusion of Cuba in the spurious list that it draws up, unilaterally and arrogantly, of alleged countries sponsoring terrorism».

«As stated in the document: «We will celebrate this May Day immersed in the efforts for the economic recovery of the country that today constitutes the fundamental task, in which as part of the broad participation of our people, each labor group discussed and continues with the implementation of the Government Projections to correct distortions and re-drive the economy during the year 2024.»

The general secretary of the CTC referred to organize combative and colorful rallies in squares, towns and workplaces, which are a reflection of unity, the greatest strength of the Revolution.

Ramirez called on the members of the unions in the province to give a definitive boost to the economy and continue demonstrating the support of the working class to the social project of the nation.

Starting this week, morning meetings will take place in all labor centers to support the call for the International Workers’ Day, under the slogan «For Cuba together we create».

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.