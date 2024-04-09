Tobacco production modernized in Pedro Betancourt (+audio & photos).

With the premise of increasing tobacco production in the province, the municipality of Pedro Betancourt is investing in the use of innovative technologies that contribute to modernize agricultural activities and enhance the economic growth of the locality.

Snapshots of the tobacco seeding machine.

In this regard, we talked to Oslay Díaz Pagés, deputy superintendent of Food of the territory, who highlighted to our radio station the potentialities that, in terms of optimization of the planting process and productive indicators, implies the use of a machine to waterproof the controlled cure houses and another seeder of the mentioned crop.

In addition, Díaz Pagés stressed that the municipal government is prioritizing the training of the workforce that will use the equipment in collaboration with the Pedro Betancourt University Branch, while emphasizing the importance of promoting indigenous production and the sustainable development of tobacco.

These tools thus become incentives to increase the yields, efficiency and productivity of tobacco farmers, while promoting economic diversification and improving the indicators of the nation’s main exportable commodity.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.