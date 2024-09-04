Several economic and social issues discussed at provincial directors’ meeting.

The meeting of provincial directors discussed the energy situation of the territory, food production, crime and illegalities, the beginning of the school year, the progress of the banking system and the process of accountability of the delegate to his electors.

In Matanzas, more than 4 thousand 300 meetings will be held between October 1st and November 15th as part of the process of accountability of the delegate to his electors. At this time, some of the delegates are strengthening the exchange with the people in order to speed up the response to the proposals and the solution on the part of the directors and the Councils of the Municipal Administrations.

An issue of concern in Matanzas is the decrease in cash deposits by self-employed workers, state-owned companies and MSMEs. This despite the fact that in the province more than 30 percent of the economic actors are already banked.

The first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, called to be more energetic in confronting those who do not comply with the law and those who evade the tax authorities, with a damage amounting to 40 million pesos.

He also called to implement and control as of September the new measures adopted by the country for self-employment and private companies.

In another part of the meeting, they reported on the start of the school year in 518 schools without major incidents. The main deficiency is the lack of more than 200 teachers.

The Ministry of the Interior provided details of the investigation into the theft of sugar at the Mario Muñoz plant in Los Arabos, the diversion of oil from transformers, which affected the electric service in several communities. For such causes, several people involved remain in provisional prison.

The crop planting campaign corresponding to spring concludes in the province according to plan, although the plantain planting is not on schedule, as reported in the meeting.

Next November they will carry out Exercise Bastion 2024 in the different military units and work centers with the participation of the people, according to the meeting.

Written by Pedro Rizo.