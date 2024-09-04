Cuba remembers Fabio Di Celmo, because #TenemosMemoria (WeHaveMemory).

Terrorism, however it manifests itself, leaves deep and indelible wounds in the body and mind of men and peoples. The death of the Italian Fabio Di Celmo, on September 4th, 1997, as a result of a terrorist attack at the Copacabana Hotel in the Cuban capital, is an example of this.

Victim of the plans and actions of the CIA and the mafia based in the U.S. city of Miami, against the will of the people determined to build their own destiny and way of life; Fabio was a successful and honest young businessman.

Modest, supportive and above all an enemy of social injustice and violence, a boy who liked to share with friends and practice sports, especially soccer. But despite all these virtues and values, he was deprived of his life at the age of 32 by the hatred of those who despise humanity.

«That Italian was in the wrong place at the wrong time,» said terrorist Luis Posada Carriles after the incident was reported in the media. It was the result of the actions carried out in tourist facilities of the Antillean island with the purpose of damaging the image of the national tourism and with it the economy of the country.

That path chosen to destroy the Cuban Revolution required unscrupulous people, hired assassins such as the Salvadoran Raúl Ernesto Cruz León, who made a pact with the agents of evil to receive 4,500 dollars for each bomb placed in places such as the lobby bar of the Copacabana.

Lobby-bar of the Copacabana Hotel after the detonation of the explosive device on September 4th, 1997.

Fabio was there and after the explosion of the C-4 type explosive device, he was hit with a metal splinter in the neck to end his days.

However, his death was only physical. Despite the terrorist act that occurred 27 years ago, Fabio, his optimism and confidence in a better future remained in the hearts of those who do not cease in their efforts to denounce the unjust, cruel and inhuman blockade imposed on Cuba by the greatest imperialist power in the world.

Fabio and his father Giustino had decided, some time ago, to fight that law through trade agreements to provide supplies to the Cuban tourism industry and promote tourism to the Green Cayman of the Caribbean.

It was the will of two Italian businessmen who admired and respected the Revolution and its main leaders.

Cuba does not forget its friends, the sincere people who offer their hand of solidarity, which is why every September 4th a Day against Terrorism is celebrated, convened by the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, to pay tribute to the young Italian Fabio Di Celmo.

Written by Ana González.