Severe local storm causes damage to homes in San Antonio de Cabezas (+photos).

Severe local storm causes damage to homes in San Antonio de Cabezas in #Matanzas.

A severe local storm causes damage to homes in San Antonio de Cabezas, in #Matanzas.

No injuries or deaths, but some damage to homes, which is quantified, according to the first secretary of the Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Arlén González.

The Defense Council is currently assessing the situation and quantifying the damage.

Preliminary data from local authorities indicate that the damage is concentrated on the roofs of about twenty houses, although the survey continues.

Inhabitants confirm that in one part of the town it happened about three times and it was felt strongly.

The first secretary of the Party in the province, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, and the governor, Marieta Poey Zamora, are evaluating the situation and taking measures to recover the damage as soon as possible.

The director of the provincial Meteorological Center, Marixma Miyares, specifies that it is a severe local storm accompanied by strong winds.

We continue to gather information and data on the subject.

Update: 9:40 pm

A total of 19 homes with roof damages resulted from the impact of the severe local storm in the town of San Antonio de Cabezas in #Matanzas.

The first secretary of the Party in #Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, assured that the recovery of the roofs begins tomorrow with the arrival of resources to the territory.

A Radio Unión team returned from the site and said that the neighbors assured that they had never felt such severe weather in such a short time and that the damage could have been greater.

📷Yaudel Rodrìguez