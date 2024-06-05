The Minint in Matanzas commemorates 63 years of its foundation (+photos).

The act of decorations and promotion of the Ministry of the Interior in Matanzas for the 63rd anniversary of the constitution of this organ, was held this Wednesday at the Manuel Estrada Firemen Museum .

The ceremony of decorations and promotion of the Ministry of the Interior in Matanzas for the 63rd anniversary of the constitution of this body was held on Wednesday at the Manuel Estrada Firemen’s Museum.



The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, presided over the ceremony, in which a large group of officers were promoted to the ranks of Major and Lieutenant Colonel.



In addition, the Distinguished Service and Praise to Virtue medal was awarded for more than 20 years of work in the MININT. Several agencies of the territory presented diplomas of recognition to members of the Ministry of the Interior for their support to its activities.



The highest political and governmental authorities in Matanzas also recognized the MININT for its daily support to the Party’s work.

Written by Félix González.