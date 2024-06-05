Fire extinguished in Matanzas industrial zone.

The fire was caused by drought and has already been extinguished by the Fire Department of the city of Matanzas.

There is no danger and no economic losses are to be regretted. It is under control and the industrial zone is operating normally.

The fire originated behind the water tanks, far from the area where the new tanks are being built, although the intense column of smoke rose over the industrial zone. Firefighters confirm that there is no danger and are working to put it out.

It is usual for fires to occur in this area during the drought, and they have the necessary fire roads.

Taken from journalist Pedro Rizo’s Facebook profile.