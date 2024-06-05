7 de junio de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Fire extinguished in Matanzas industrial zone.

2 días atrás Tamara Mesa González

The fire was caused by drought and has already been extinguished by the Fire Department of the city of Matanzas.

Firefighters extinguish a fire in the undergrowth, far from the fuel tanks in the industrial zone of Matanzas.

The fire originated due to drought and is already extinguished by the Fire Department of the city of Matanzas.

There is no danger and no economic losses are to be regretted. It is under control and the industrial zone is operating normally.

The fire originated behind the water tanks, far from the area where the new tanks are being built, although the intense column of smoke rose over the industrial zone. Firefighters confirm that there is no danger and are working to put it out.

It is usual for fires to occur in this area during the drought, and they have the necessary fire roads.

Taken from journalist Pedro Rizo’s Facebook profile.

 

Tags:

Más entradas

Librarianship, a generous profession.

44 mins atrás Tamara Mesa González

The Gener y del Monte library faces new challenges.

48 mins atrás Tamara Mesa González

Cuban librarians are praised on their day (+audio).

56 mins atrás Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *