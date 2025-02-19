Social Communication Law, to use it, not to shelve it.

In Matanzas one of the most viable media, of those observed so far, is Latir Matancero, in spite of the limitations that the population has to be informed.

One of the objectives of the Social Communication Law is to inform the people of any event occurring within the radius of action. This legal body has a section that deals with communication in times of crisis, a stage when it is most necessary to know what is happening in the environment.

Hence the importance of elaborating the crisis plan, as well as of using the most effective means to make the orientations reach the people.

In Matanzas, one of the most viable media is Latir Matancero, despite the limitations that the population has to be informed.

Although the administrators have not asked me for any recommendation, I take the right to make it for the good of the group. My opinion is that the only ones authorized to publish are the administrators and if any reliable member has timely information, one of the administrators, after checking it, should publish it. This would eliminate unimportant texts.

I also recommend to the Government of the province to demand to the different directions of the territory to contribute daily to this platform so that, with immediacy, the heartbeat of the province reaches the people of Matanzas.

Written by Enrique Tirse.