Special Education in Cuba reaches the 63rd anniversary of its creation.

Love, understanding, knowledge and patience are essential requirements for those who dedicate themselves to this noble work.

This January 4th, when Special Education in Cuba celebrates its 63rd anniversary, it is worth recalling the beginnings and the imprint of a program conceived since the beginning of the Revolution to attend to children and adolescents with specific educational needs, whether or not associated with a disability.

In the early days of 1962, the Department of Differentiated Education was created, then in 1967 the name was changed to Specialized Education and as of 1972 a new structure was adopted, which was called Special Education.

Before January 1st, 1959, Cuba only had eight schools dedicated to this task, which served about 134 children. At present, there are 357 centers in charge of more than 35,600 students.

Today it is important to recognize the political will of the country, which, despite shortcomings and difficulties, prioritizes this project, which encompasses a system of institutions, care modalities, resources, special services, professional support and extension channels for children, adolescents and young people with special educational needs, their families, teachers and the community.

It is an education that requires the dedication and understanding of those who work in this type of institution, where not only teachers of basic subjects are essential, but also psychologists, psychopedagogues, doctors, physical education teachers, rehabilitators and support staff, just to mention some of the workers who enable the daily operation and work of each of the special schools.

However, the progress made in recent years has led to a decrease in enrollment, due to early detection of disabilities and rapid intervention, which allows for greater inclusion of students with special educational needs in regular student contexts.

In spite of the effects that Special Education in Cuba has had due to the growing limitations of the country because of the aggressive and sustained economic and financial blockade, today it is conceived as an inclusive and integrating education, which is open to the most modern, scientific and updated knowledge, for the sake of a superior attention.

(With information from the Cubasi portal)

Written by Yovana Baró Álvarez.