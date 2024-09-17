17 de septiembre de 2024

Territorial defense course given in Pedro Betancourt (+audios).

The defense course is dedicated to optimizing the preparation of the authorities responsible for security, which since September 9th and until September 21st is being held at the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power (Asamblea Municipal del Poder Popular).

Lieutenant Colonel Osmel Valencia Sánchez, head of the local Defense Department and the main person in charge of the training, told our radio station:

Valencia Sanchez also discussed the structure, participants and evaluation system of the course, as well as the particularities in the implementation of the knowledge acquired by the students.

The lieutenant colonel also stressed the preponderant role of these classes in the effective implementation of territorial security measures, while urging to continue the training of officials and the cooperation between the relevant agencies and institutions to guarantee the safeguarding of the nation in any scenario.

 

Written by Yadiel Barbón.

 

 

 

 

 

