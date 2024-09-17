A healthier and more productive land.

Sustainable Land Management is a tool that is being used with more strength every day due to the potential it offers to the food program, the local and national economy, as well as to the natural environment.

The presence of a plain, whose soils are considered the most fertile in Cuba, and the valuable information derived from the seven meteorological stations installed in Matanzas, make this province a special site for Sustainable Land Management.

This practice, aimed at stopping the degradation of these ecosystems due to inadequate treatments such as monoculture, inefficient irrigation, deforestation and the excessive use of machinery and chemical fertilizers, together with the anomalous behavior of climatic variables, requires individual and cooperative producers to have an optimal knowledge of the endogenous properties of each farm or land to be cultivated.

This includes elements such as soil type, the influence of solar radiation, wind and rainfall frequency, among other meteorological phenomena that directly intervene in the agricultural activity of the area.

Equally important is the selection of the plant and animal species that best adapt and develop in the area and the use of methods such as vermiculture, composting and crop rotation to enrich the soil.

These are techniques that in the short, medium and long term make it possible to improve soil quality and increase agricultural yields with sustainable production, environmental conservation and the protection of water resources.

Results that also translate into reduced imports and increased exports of food from the field, financial savings and greater supply in the domestic market, including high-demanding sectors such as education, health and tourism.

Written by Ana González Goicochea.