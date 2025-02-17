The Cultural Property Fund is always growing.

The over-fulfillment of the income plan by more than 123 million pesos and of sales, growth in exports, zero idle inventories, decrease in accounts payable, defined in 2024 the management of the Base Business Unit (UEB) of the Cuban Fund of Cultural Goods in Matanzas (FCBC).

According to the report presented in the annual balance of the organism, the previous year also meant increases of 190 percent in sales through electronic channels, if compared to 2023, something that maintained that trend in the productive chains.

The rescue and operation of the Ceramics workshop through the Hub Particular international collaboration project stands out among the positive balances of a period in which the payment to creators was honored without difficulties and the dialogue with them was strengthened, with periodic meetings.

Declared an Organization in Victory in all stages of the Emulation, UEB received, by Presidential decree, the Third Degree Lázaro Peña Order, in recognition of an integral performance, with special emphasis on social good actions such as donations to those affected by weather phenomena, attention to the 26th district of the Matanzas Oeste popular council, to the Faustino Pérez and Eliseo Noel Caamaño hospitals, and to homes for children without family support.

Despite these achievements, the various interventions emphasized deficiencies that, if solved, could optimize the results of the FCBC in a province that urgently needs to look for market niches to increase exports, an indicator in which it is growing, but did not fulfill what was planned.

Lázaro Muñoz, in charge of commercialization, insisted on the convenience of greater presence and variety of the products offered at Varadero airport, an air terminal where it is required to maintain sales in Duty Free, despite the disadvantage of the 1 x 24 change.

Félix García, director of the UEB, pointed out that one challenge is to maintain a systematic supply of utilitarian products demanded by the population, in order to contribute to boosting domestic production.

«This, our work meeting, encourages us to be more efficient and committed to our work, before the authorities of the Party, the Government and our Head Office. We are going for a 2025 more united and with superior results», he expressed.

Photos: By the Author

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.