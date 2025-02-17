Vigía editions: From Tristes cuentos to Baudelaire’s Albatrosses.

The city of rivers and bridges, the one the world was missing, as the excellent Marta Valdés said, brought books to the Fair, as it has always done, its publishers resisting the onslaught of the times and striving to offer what they know how to do very well.

The city of rivers and bridges, the one the world was missing, as the excellent Marta Valdés said, brought books to the Fair, as it has always done, its publishing houses resisting the onslaught of the times and striving to offer what they know how to do very well.

From the banks of the San Juan, to which Milanés sang, Vigía, with its almost 40 years of art, brought to San Carlos de la Cabaña two handmade, numbered and illuminated plaquettes, which as usual stand out for focusing on reality from literature, in this opportunity stories and poetry.

Agustina Ponce Valdés, director of the house located on Magdalena Street, in the heart of the foundational square of the city, presented 100 unique copies of each of the plaquettes, each one with the cadence that their artisans print on the paper, and the use of mixtures of colors, earth, and that constant reaffirmation that any disposable material finds in Vigía usefulness and prestige.

Boris Luis Alonso, a young journalist and writer saw the birth of his first text printed by a publishing house, his 3 Tristes Cuentos (3 Sad Stories) exhibits the design of Héctor Rivero and according to Briant Pablo González Lleonart, the presenter, it is the vision of the everyday life of the Cuban, put under the spotlights of the glances of this young man from Matanzas who approaches the difficult profession of the word from the narrative.

The author raises questions about the essence of the story and how sadness can be a central element in narrative, exploring everyday life with an ironic and profound discourse.

The other Plaquette, Albatros de Baudelaire, by Ronel González Sánchez, was awarded the América Bobia prize, a contest that has given Vigía prestige since its first steps, and the author was grateful for the possibility of publishing in this house that makes books by hand and whose design, drawings and graphics come from Marialba Ríos.

Ronel himself describes the poem, barely four pages long, as a heartbreaking and painful text.

The formidable wings of the albatross crossing the ocean and like Baudelaire, inventor of the poetry that introduces life in the verses, the awarded text touches the sensitive fiber of the human being.

Welcome to the Book Fair that every year offers exclusives, well worth taking home….

«Tomorrow, when the dawn returns to outside the walls

from the still air and the stupor that is the domestic mount,

I shall not be at home, mother.

Outside lives, at liberty, the suspicious albatross that Baudelaire saw in distended serventeses

like ready-made wings

and the reef weighs too much, too much, on me».

Written by Barbara Vasallo/ ACN