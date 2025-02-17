Energy and love together this February 14th.

It may be because love needs energy for its constant renewal and growth, but on February 14th, Love and Friendship Day, World Energy Day has also been celebrated since 1949.

The reason? Energy in its broad sense offers the capacity to perform work, to do everything that implies a change of position, to generate and transmit heat, to improve the physical conditions of the body, to transform matter and to enjoy comfortable environments.

However, in the economic line, it is key to the development of agriculture, industry, communications, education, health and transportation, among other processes and services. Hence the importance of stimulating and creating awareness in all societies about the need to use energy resources responsibly and efficiently, as well as encouraging the use of clean and renewable sources that nature offers us.

World Energy Day also calls for the achievement of a consolidated energy system, a constraint that Cuba faces due to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States more than six decades ago and the measures derived from the inclusion of the island in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

They speak of that cruelty that violates international law, the obstruction of fuel shipments to Cuba since 2019. Ships, shipping companies, insurance companies and banks have been sanctioned by the U.S. government after trading hydrocarbons with the Antillean nation.

But the economic, commercial and financial blockade is also a technological blockade that makes it extremely difficult to repair the country’s thermoelectric power plants and to acquire the parts and pieces required to guarantee a stable supply of energy to the population and to the strategic sectors of the national economy.

An example of this deficit suffered by Cuban households for long periods of time was the notification given by the French supplier CNIM in October 2021 to the trading company DEVEXPORT to terminate the contracts for spare parts for the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric power plant in Matanzas.

In this and other similar situations for electricity generating plants in Cuba, engineers and innovators of the industry work, a highly qualified human capital that designs and manufactures a large part of the components used today by thermoelectric plants, although dependence on the manufacturer of the technology and delivery periods for certain elements and parts is maintained.

It is impossible to maintain efficiency and stability in the supply of electric energy without fuel and the guarantee of state-of-the-art equipment. The constant interruptions in the electricity supply that have generated stress, emotional exhaustion and anguish among the Cuban people; in addition to low or deficient productivity and quality of services, have as their background the imperial interest in destroying the Cuban Revolution.

Written by Ana González .