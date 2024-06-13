The effects of blockade and hydraulic growth.

The development of hydraulic infrastructure in the province of Matanzas suffers the consequences of the blockade imposed by the United States on the island, which limits the supply of drinking water in some areas.

These regulations on international trade prevent negotiations with third countries to acquire the raw material necessary for the works, explained to Radio 26 Daynier Cedeño Vázquez, director of investments in the Hydraulic Resources Delegation.

Likewise, the economic siege forces commercializing entities in our sector to buy pumping equipment, components, hydraulic accessories and pipes for the pipelines, evading all kinds of obstacles, said Cedeño Vázquez.

Added to this is the economic crisis the world is going through and Cuba is not exempt from it, prices have increased three and up to six times their previous amount, which sometimes makes it impossible to assume these purchases.

There is also the energy situation facing the country and there are works that are not progressing because they consume a lot of fuel and it is necessary to guarantee other sectors of society, he said.

He emphasized that in spite of these difficulties, the Matanzas hydraulics continue working on the rehabilitation of networks, the execution of new aqueduct systems and, recently, the pipeline of the industrial zone was delivered, a work of economic impact for the country.

Written by Noelis Santoyo Cobas.