The Heat Transfer, a peculiar jazz band from Cárdenas.

The Heat Transfer is a jazz band that, from Cárdena, has gradually marked the musical panorama of Matanzas until becoming known with presentations in several provinces and important events throughout the country, says Andy García Ginorys, leader of the band.We have been fortunate to participate in national events such as the Jazz Plaza and Jazz Namáfestivals in Santiago de Cuba, A tempo con Caturla, the Romerías de Mayo and the Matanzas Book Fair. We also visit provinces such as Ciego de Avila, Cienfuegos and Villa Clara.

«We have fixed spaces in La zorra y el cuervo, an emblematic jazz club, in Havana, where renowned musicians of our country have performed and in our territory, Cárdenas, the Jazz-tá, where different artistic manifestations converge and we have a guest. All this fulfills the fundamental objective of the group, which is to transmit energy through music».

The trio, under the direction of the guitarist and composer, is committed to jazz from a personal perspective, without renouncing the interpretation of other genres, which distinguishes them among the groups dedicated to the musical style that was born during the 19th century in the United States.

«In this project we make our own music, arrangements of national and international jazz standards. The format in which we organize ourselves is guitar, bass and percussion. I am super happy and proud of the growth that the project has had in the time it has been going on.

«It has been an unimaginable path without the people who have supported us. I can not fail to mention Yudenys (Polledo), the producer, our drummer and bass player, they are people I love very much and to whom I am eternally grateful, to the AHS of Matanzas. The Heat Transfer is the central axis, what moves our world».

The jazz trio from Cardenas, created in 2018, turns out to be one of the new revelations of alternative music in Matanzas and was among the nominees for the Cuerda Viva 2023 Awards. Thus they also won the scholarship El reino de este mundo, awarded by the Hermanos Saiz Association, an achievement that will make it easier for them to fulfill a cherished dream.

«We want to shape our sound in a material that people from other latitudes can see and hear, record audiovisual material, continue playing and reach more and more people so that more people know us».

The Heat Transfer in its beginnings opted for pop, rock and roll and funk; however, its approach to jazz caused a process of change, in which is implicit the work of self-improvement, desire to make music and share it.

The group defends the values of jazz and jazz fusion in order to bring these rhythms mainly to young audiences and earn a place among the representatives of the genre in the country.

Written by Jessica Mesa.