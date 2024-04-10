The magical nights of the Champions League return.

Real Madrid and Manchester City will play the first leg of the quarterfinals in the Spanish capital, and the return leg, a week later in the city of Manchester on Wednesday 17th.

This Tuesday, April 9th, the soccer world comes to a standstill to witness an early final in the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid and Manchester City will play the first leg of the quarter-final in the Spanish capital, with the return leg a week later in Manchester on Wednesday, April 17th.

Los Merengues are seeking revenge after being eliminated in the semifinals last season by the Citizens, who defeated Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul, and come into this edition as defending champions.

Real Madrid are in an enviable situation, with nine days off and as undisputed leaders of the Spanish League, in addition to the excellent form presented by their stars Vinicius, Bellingham, Toni Kroos, Valverde -and Andriy Lunin in goal filling in for the injured Thibaut Courtois-.

Good news for the madridistas is the vindication of Rodrygo with his goal in the last matchday, and the recovery of the central defender Eder Militao. Vinicius Jr., Bellingham, Tchouameni and Camavinga are one yellow card away from missing the second leg at the Etihad Stadium, due to accumulation of cards.

The DT of the «Skyblues», the Spaniard Pep Guardiola, expressed to the media his dissatisfaction with the schedule, as they have only two days of rest, after playing last Wednesday and yesterday, Saturday, Premier League matches, where they are currently in third place in the table.

The biggest concerns for the «Citizen» are in the backline, with injuries to Nathan Aké and Kyle Walker, in addition to goalkeeper Ederson, important pieces in the Spanish coach’s scheme. The only player likely to miss the return leg due to yellow cards is Portuguese Ruben Dias.

Written by Alejandro López Quintero.