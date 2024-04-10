Goals, goals and more goals.

Boring title, maybe, but it is impossible to put another title to a Champions League quarter-final with 10 goals, which has not happened since 2011. Manchester City and Real Madrid, the anticipated final, ended in a three-goal draw.

When everyone was still warming up, Bernardo Silva scored the first goal in the second minute of the match, reminding the Merengue fans of the previous season’s defeat. But the Madridistas soon made a lightning comeback with an own goal by Rubén Díaz in the twelfth minute after Eduardo Camavinga’s shot and a goal in the fourteenth minute by Brazilian Rodrygo Goes.

In the second half, Phil Foden in the 66th minute and Josko Gvardiol in the 71st with excellent shots from outside the box stifled the hopes of Carlo Ancelotti and his troops, but the Uruguayan Federico Valverde in the 79th minute scored with a fantastic volley after an assist from Vinicius JR.

Arsenal and Bayern starred in the other match of the day and it was no less, the score ended in a two-goal draw at the Arsenal Stadium.

The scoring party in London started in the twelfth minute with a classy left-footed finish by Bukayo Saka. The Gunners started the match dominating the ball and looking favored for the victory.

Bayern surprised in the 18th minute when they took advantage of a local lost ball and with a three-touch play Gnabry put it under the three posts. The roles were completely reversed when Saliba committed a penalty on Leroy Sané and Harry Kane converted it into a goal in the 32nd minute.

The atmosphere was disconcerting in England until the 66th minute, when Mikel Arteta showed his coaching skills and had a correct reading of the game by bringing on Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard, together they combined and fourteen minutes from the end scored the final two to two.

Written by Alejandro López Quintero.