Hotel Nacional wins 19th Best Historic Luxury Hotel in Cuba award.

Cuba’s emblematic Hotel Nacional has won as 𝐌𝐞𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭ó𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐨 𝐝𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐣𝐨 𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐮𝐛𝐚, at the XVI Edition of the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, posted on Facebook the page of the facility belonging to the Gran Caribe business group.

«Receiving this award fills us with pride and at the same time motivates us to continue working for the quality and excellence of our services and the satisfaction of our customers,» expresses the post, where employees, friends and collaborators are congratulated, because the triumphs would not be possible without them.

«Thanks to all those who day by day put in our hotel soul, heart and life», they thank through the publication, referring to a success of the hotel that came into operation on December 30th, 1930, and was declared a National Monument in the year 1998.

The building exhibits an eclectic architecture, mixing art deco, neo-colonial, classic Roman and Spanish Moorish styles, and transcends the use of national materials such as marble, hard and precious woods, as well as Jaimanite stones. According to experts in the field, its construction was a milestone in the country, due to the use of steel beams covered with concrete.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards is an award that recognizes and promotes the best in luxury goods and services around the world.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.