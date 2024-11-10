The memebers of the FMC of Unión de Reyes are on the forefront.

Women from Unión de Reyes also participated in the evacuation and care of 15 vulnerable families, including a pregnant woman with five children.

The memebers of the Cuban Women Federation (FMC) of Unión de Reyes municipality, mainly those of the town of Alacranes, carried out different activities before and during the transit of Hurricane Rafael through the south of the province.

Now they are engaged in recovering from the damage caused by the meteorological phenomenon. This territory and Ciénaga de Zapata were the most affected in the province of Matanzas.

A group of women led by Naksuyay Moriñigo Guerrero, secretary general of the municipal FMC, mobilized to work in the work prior to the hurricane’s onslaught.

They also participated in the evacuation and care of 15 vulnerable families, including a pregnant woman with five children. During the process, they maintained constant communication with the inhabitants to inform them about the weather conditions.

In addition to working on the recovery of the damages caused by the hurricane, they delivered food to vulnerable families, which was processed by the territory’s processing center. Since the day before yesterday, Friday, the victims have had electricity service in their homes.

Written by Enrique Tirse.