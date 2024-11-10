Occupational safety and health: CTC priority .

The Occupational Safety and Health Day becomes an opportune space to guarantee the quality of life of Cuban workers through actions aimed at reducing accidents and occupational diseases, as well as the adequate use of means of protection.

In an effort to promote actions for the prevention of occupational accidents and occupational diseases and to raise awareness among the population regarding the observance of occupational safety standards, the Cuban Workers’ Central Union (CTC) leads the celebration of the National Day for Safety and Health at Work every November.

According to the International Labor Organization in its most recent global estimates, there are some 2.78 million work-related deaths annually which, together with the suffering of their victims, the losses caused by compensation, interruptions in production, professional training and retraining and health care costs, represent approximately 3.94 percent of the world’s Gross Domestic Product.

In this context, and in accordance with the stipulations of the aforementioned organization, the CTC considers the continuous improvement of the health conditions and safety of its workers at all levels and the prevention of incidents, occupational accidents, occupational diseases and other health hazards in the workplace and the environment, as well as special protection for women, young people and workers with reduced working capacity, regular medical check-ups and training for the various professionals.

From the lack of attention to the work performed, the absence of personal protective equipment or its irresponsible use and the lack of demand and control by administrations and trade union organizations, to the non-compliance of maintenance and repairs, of hygienic-sanitary measures and other causes not attributable to the worker or his entity, can be counted as the main reasons for accidents, injuries, deaths and losses in our already complex economy.

Although its mission must be emphasized 365 days a year, the Safety and Health at Work Day becomes then an opportune space to guarantee the safety, welfare and quality of life of Cuban workers through actions aimed at reducing accidents and occupational diseases, as well as the adequate use of the necessary means of protection.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.