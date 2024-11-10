BRICS: a light for Cuba.

Let us hope that this will be a light that will improve the quality of life of a people who love and defend the principles of their Island.

The presence of the Cuban flag on the BRICS banknote is a strong message for adversaries and enemies of the Cuban Revolution and is, at the same time, an encouraging sign for an economy that remains under the harshest conditions of economic, commercial and financial blockade and a policy of persecution and harassment, aimed at starving the Cuban people and provoking the collapse of a system that from its origin is a stone in the shoe of the U.S. empire.

It is a group of five of the world’s largest emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Since 2024 it has had new members, calling itself BRICS+, and is characterized by its rapid development and growing international influence.

Its objectives include promoting economic, trade, political and cultural cooperation, gaining a greater voice and representation in international institutions, and proposing alternatives to the dollar and the euro. Led by Russia and China, they are spearheading efforts to implement a fairer and more equitable world order.

In practice, in addition to collaboration and assistance in the energy sector, poultry, pork, beef and dairy products can now arrive freely from Russia to the Caribbean nation. Russia has been granted the right to export livestock products to Cuba.

According to Interfax, Roselkhoznadzor reports that this was the result of work carried out by the service to open markets in foreign countries and an audit of the Russian system of control and supervision over the production of food products of animal origin, which this year was carried out by Cuba’s National Center for Animal Health.

The Cuban side acknowledged the control and supervision system in place in the Russian Federation.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez .