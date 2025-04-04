There are 35 vanguardias nacionales in Matanzas.

A total of 35 labor collectives reached the category of Vanguardia Nacional in the province of Matanzas, the most important emulative stimulus granted by the Cuba Trade Union (CTC) at the proposal of its unions.

A total of 35 labor collectives achieved the category of Vanguardia Nacional in the province of Matanzas, the most important emulative stimulus granted by the Cuban Workers’ Central (CTC) at the proposal of its unions.

Osmar Ramírez Ramírez, secretary general of the CTC, acknowledged the achievement in a complex year like 2024, deeply hit by an energy crisis that affected the fulfillment of the plans of goods and services in a territory like this, key in the economic structure of the nation.

However, he considered that in these same conditions these 35 entities will triumph, evidence that it is possible.

For this, he added, unions with great mobilizing power at the base are needed, to demand to satisfy the figures from the daily control and the readjustment of the working day to make productions possible.

«What has been achieved consolidates us in the country among the territories with the highest number of the prestigious recognition, Ramírez Ramírez emphasized, while suggesting the realization of events where the workers, the real protagonists of these balances, are rewarded», he said.

At a press conference, Ramírez said that these activities for the awarding of the top category of Vanguardia Nacional are among the main activities proposed for May Day, International Workers’ Day.

Among the winners is Architecture and Engineering Projects Company and its impressive record of 30 consecutive times as National Vanguard, something never before achieved by any collective in the province.

In general, with eight collectives each, the Hotel and Tourism and Culture Workers’ Unions have the highest number of winners, with common names such as Starfish Cuatro Palmas, Sol Palmeras, Royalton Hicacos and the novelty that for the first time was the Tropical Club, the only one in the country with this category in the Islazul chain.

With a total of five, Construction was in second place; in third place with three centers were the Agricultural, Forestry and Tobacco, Energy and Mines and Transportation and Ports unions; in fourth place with two, Commerce, Gastronomy and Services, and in last place with one each were Industry, Sugar and Public Administration.

To aspire to the category of National Vanguard, the collectives must have fulfilled in a relevant way the production and services plans, be true examples of internal control, discipline and revolutionary vigilance.

Photo: The Club Tropical hotel already has its Vanguardia Nacional flag.

Photo: From the author.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.