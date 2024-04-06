UJC and OPJM celebrate their birthdays in Pedro Betancourt (+audio and forums).

With an emotional political-cultural event people in Pedro Betancourt people celebrated the 62nd and 63rd anniversaries of the founding of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the «José Martí» Pioneers Organization.

The first secretary of the PCC, Royslán Cámbara gave an award to Ledianys Mejías for her meritorious leadership of the UJC in the town.

With an emotional political-cultural act, people in Betancourt celebrated the 62nd and 63rd anniversaries of the founding of the Young Communist League (UJC) and the «José Martí» Pioneers Organization.

Pioneer guides of the locality received an award for their outstanding work in front of the OPJM.

For their outstanding work and contributions to both structures, several pioneers were awarded the «Four of April» distinction and students belonging to the Federation of High School Students received the card that accredits them as militants of the UJC, youth organization that also received the odes of the municipal Bureau of the Party.

The central words were given by Ledianys Mejías González, first secretary of the UJC in the town, who highlighted the achievements of the Cuban youth as a continuation of the revolutionary social work and urged the unity and collective effort of the people to build a more prosperous and sustainable future for the island.

…ONLINE AUDIO

The event included a dance performance by student Duviel Campuzano and a musical performance by the children’s choir «Estrellitas del Futuro».

Likewise, two pioneer guides, the environmental health and local history project «Mi casa alegre y bonita» and the grassroots committees «Jesús Menéndez Larrondo», the Municipal Directorate of Labor and Social Security and the polytechnic school «Leonor Pérez Cabrera» were also honored for their positive results.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.