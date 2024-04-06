The youngest of the Matanzas delegates to the Congress ratifies his commitment (+audio and photos).

William Hernández Alonso, an eleventh grade student of the Carlos Marx Vocational Pre-University of Exact Sciences of this western province, attended the XII Congress of the Young Communist League (UJC) with great expectations and with the conviction that it would be the ideal space to reflect on the responsibility and commitment of the new generations with the future of Cuba.

The IPVCE student was the youngest delegate of the Matanzas representation to the meeting of the youth vanguard.

Only 16 years old and a few months away from receiving the UJC militant card, the youngest delegate of the Matanzas representation to the meeting expressed in an interview to Radio 26 his gratitude for the opportunity to represent the Federation of High School Students (FEEM) in the meeting, where he had the opportunity to know the country’s projections and to live positive experiences to share with his fellow students.

Wiliam, first on the left, with the other FEEM representatives attending the Congress.

Charisma, sense of belonging, leadership skills and creativity are some of the qualities that distinguish the restless but responsible teenager from the municipality of Colón, who due to his academic performance and outstanding trajectory as a pioneer and student leader today serves as president of the IPVCE FEEM.

Last October 28th with his IPVCE classmates who received the UJC membership card.

The important prizes he has also won in Knowledge Contests, sports and literary events and his artistic talent in poetry and poetry writing endorse his ability to be comprehensive and multifaceted, but also makes it clear that despite these complex times Cuba has many young people like him, makers of the future, with values and innovative ideas.

Written by Yovana Baró Álvarez.