UJC Plenary Session in Pedro Betancourt.

With the premise of strengthening the integral role and work of the Young Communist League (UJC), youth movements and student organizations, the Plenary Session of the Municipal Committee of this organization in this territory was held.

According to its secretary, Ledianys Mejías González, the meeting dealt with topics such as the economic and social development of the locality, the policy of cadres, internal functioning, preventive work and the promotion of ethical and patriotic values in defense of the Cuban Revolution and its socialist conquests.

Likewise, special attention was paid to the dynamization of the political processes, the strengthening of the base committee as the fundamental cell of the organization, the correct positioning of the Cuban message in the national and foreign media environment, adjusted to the current communicational codes and the increase of healthy recreational proposals for children, adolescents and young people.

Likewise, the Betancourean youth structure urged to reinforce the fight against subversion in social networks, encourage the approach to the History of Cuba and its exponents and their active participation in community and productive work, as well as the actions in science, technology and innovation, implemented in terms of economic progress of the Island.

Also in attendance were Royslán Cámbara Sosa, first secretary of the Party in the municipality; Yenisey Echarte Ramírez, head of the Organization Department of the provincial UJC. Mejías González pointed out the necessary linkage of the other political and mass organizations of the territory to guarantee the optimal action of the Betancourt Young Communist League during the coming summer period.

Photos provided by the interviewee.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.