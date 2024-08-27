University students from Matanzas return to the classroom.

In the year 2024, Higher Education faces the challenge of returning to the traditional calendar with the objective of matching it with that of General Education, as it has historically been.

The Board of Directors of the University of Matanzas confirmed in a press release that in 2024, Higher Education faces the challenge of returning to the traditional calendar with the objective of matching it with that of General Education, as has historically been the case.

«The new 2024-2025 academic year will begin on September 16th, with the welcome to the first year students», assured Yasnier Hinojosa, head of the Institutional Communication Department of the Yumurina University, while confirming that in that sense, «the continuing students will begin the new academic period as of October 14th».

In declarations to Cuban television, the Minister of Higher Education, Walter Baluja García, specified that «the indispensable material assurance is available to guarantee the graduations, the school notebooks and some supplies for the teachers’ work».

In the program Mesa Redonda, the executive assured that «they expect to reach the whole country with these guarantees during this semester, independently of other efforts that have been made, among which the repair of some student residences, classrooms, laboratories and other premises for the teachers’ work stand out».

The beginning of the 2024-2025 academic year is expected to be a celebration for Higher Education and in particular for the universities attached to the Ministry of Higher Education, which continues to support local entrepreneurship, science programs and those related to the National Development Plan until 2030.

Written by Gabriel Torres.