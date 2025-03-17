Until tomorrow deadline to adjust TCP’s management to Resolution 90 (+audio)

Resolution 90 came into force on September 19th, 2024, but offered a deadline to the workers of the sector to adjust their management to it until tomorrow, March 19th of this year.

Resolution 90 of the Gazette #78 of 2024 contemplates tax and accounting modifications for non-state actors, as well as regulatory provisions on the exercise of Self-Employment.

Yaikel Varela González, main specialist of the Office of Self-Employment (TCP) and Social Security of the municipality of Matanzas, gives us details on the subject:

Other fundamental aspects of Law 90/2024 provide for the obligations of the TCP with respect to the people it hires in order to promote their rights.

It also abolishes the exemption from payment of tax obligations enjoyed by those who became self-employed in the month of their registration and the following three months.

Written by Regla Yasira de León Reyes.