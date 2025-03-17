Pedro Betancourt strengthens the link between authorities and emerging economic actors.

The importance of modernizing financial processes through electronic payments, especially in some local MSMEs, and was reminded of the obligation to accept all money in circulation, since its rejection constitutes a violation.

With the purpose of consolidating a more organized management model for the benefit of local development and in line with state regulations, the political and governmental authorities of this municipality held an exchange with representatives of the new forms of economic management.

Lázaro Daniel Reyes, Director of Finance and Prices in the territory, emphasized the need to promote the opening of fiscal bank accounts to guarantee the correct execution of economic activities, while at the same time he alluded to the attention that from the Office of Control of Self-Employed Workers is offered to the mandatory compliance with Decree 130 and the workers’ contract.

In addition, the importance of the latter requesting magnetic cards to receive their salaries was emphasized, in order to facilitate their inclusion in the Social Security system and their access to a future retirement, as well as the lack of a wholesale market in the town for the acquisition of products and the concerns that this instance generates among economic actors.

Likewise, Yesenia Arencibia, delegate of the Ministry of the Interior, pointed out the validity of the ‘conduces’ documents and their importance to prove the legality of the goods in circulation, indicating that, in their absence, these could be confiscated if necessary by the National Revolutionary Police.

Likewise, and as established by Resolution 93 of the Ministry of Domestic Trade, the importance of modernizing financial processes through electronic payments was highlighted, especially in some local MSMEs, and the obligation to accept all money in circulation was recalled, since its rejection constitutes a violation.

