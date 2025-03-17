Extensive program of matancero Leymen Perez in Mexico.

Invited once again to the International Book Fair of the Universidad Juárez Autónoma, Tabasco, from March 13th to 15th of this month, the poet Leymen Pérez García from Matanzas participated in the extensive program of this cultural event, considered the most important in southeastern Mexico.

Invited once again to the International Book Fair of the Juárez Autonomous University of Tabasco, from the 13th to the 15th of this month, the poet Leymen Pérez García, from Matanzas, participated in the extensive program of this cultural event, considered the most important in the Mexican southeast.

Guillermo Narváez Osorio, rector of the Juárez Autonomous University of Tabasco , presented the poet from Matanzas with a diploma of recognition, dated March 14 in Villahermosa, which stated: «In virtue of his valuable participation in the FIL UJAT 2025 and his professional career as creator of a literary work that exposes the essential values of today’s Latin American culture».

Among the countries invited were Cuba, Honduras, Colombia, Peru and Mexico. Of a total of more than twenty, writers Leonardo Padura, Waldo Leyva, National Literature Award 2024, Nelson Simón, Margarita Sánchez-Gallinal and Dulce Chiang, among valuable representatives of what is written in our mestizo America, as expressed by the organizers.

In enumerating the actions developed by Perez Garcia during the three days of work, his intervention in the panel dedicated to the work of Leonardo Padura, who was conferred the title of Doctor Honoris Causa of that institution; as well as his attendance to the radio and television studios of the UJAT from Tabasco to the world, along with the poet Nelson Simon from Pinar del Rio.

Likewise, in the Round Table that was held in tribute to the National Prize of Literature Cuba 2024, Waldo Leyva, the master in Social and Community Studies, Leymen Perez, expressed that «Leyva’s poetry gives meaning to the life of the honoree, as it contains a deep voice of Cuba, contains dreams and defeats of what made them as a society…»

Of the laurels of Leymen Perez, writer, editor and vice president of writers and artists in the Matanzas branch of UNEAC, stand out the Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz International Poetry Prize, in Mexico, in 2022 and the UNEAC Julián del Casal Poetry Prize in 2024.

Written by María Elena Bayón.