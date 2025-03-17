Stable and gaining power CTE Guiteras.

The Antonio Guiteras thermal power plant in the city of Matanzas remains stable after its synchronization on Sunday afternoon and is progressively gaining power, so that it could reach 250 MW.

Engineer Roman Pérez Castañeda, deputy technical director, commented that after the brief maintenance carried out during the interruption of the National Electric Power System (SEN), the power and stability on line have improved.

Initially scheduled for four days, the urgency of the moment led to intensify the corrective actions towards the washing of the regenerative air heaters, the solution of the red point in the boiler and so on up to a total of 25 objectives.

During the SEN outage last Friday, members of the Power Plant Maintenance Company of the Matanzas district were immediately mobilized and, together with the Guiteras workers, they got the unit ready in just 36 hours.

Taken from the author’s Facebook profile

Written by José Miguel Solís.