Energy and Mines to open May Day parade in Matanzas.

Nobody was expecting such a surprise, said some people at the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric power plant, after they were informed that this group would be in charge of leading the block of the Energy and Mines Workers Union, which will open the May Day parade in the province of Matanzas.

«It is the way to recognize the feats done every day to keep online a plant that on March 19th will celebrate 37 years of its first synchronization to the National Electroenergetic System (SEN),» said Osmar Ramirez, general secretary of the Cuba Trade Workers Union (CTC) in this western territory, when giving the news.

«We have no doubts about your dedication and loyalty. You always show it and that is a reason for admiration of the people and ours,» added Ramirez, while calling to attend the march for the International Workers’ Day encouraged by the slogan For Cuba Together We Create.

With more than six thousand employees in the entities of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, the union representing these workers is one of the most important in this province, strategic in the structure of this sphere in the country.

Ramírez stated that in the midst of these difficult conditions, the company will parade to «reaffirm the socialist vocation of a country that has in its labor force a mainstay to increase the production of goods and services. We will not fail and for this we trust in the workers of this sector», he encouraged.

Among the traditional activities for May Day are the pilgrimage to the San Carlos Borromeo cemetery to pay homage to the heroes and martyrs of the Homeland, the meeting with veterans and founders, with Heroes of Labor of the Republic of Cuba and their families, and the tour of outstanding workers by collectives of relevant results in production and services.

One of the most awaited events will be the awarding of incentives and decorations to outstanding union leaders and workers in their daily work.

The CTE Guiteras was precisely the center chosen to publicize the May Day Call in the province.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.