Varadero Golf Club reaches its quarter century as an authentic tourist product .

Famous players such as Gary Player (South Africa), Theodore Ernest Ells (South Africa), Álvaro Quirós García (Spain) and Gregory John Norman (Australia), among others, have played on the grounds of the Varadero Golf Club.

Consolidated as an authentic tourist product, internationally renowned and the venue of relevant competitions, the Varadero Golf Club celebrates its first quarter century, since it was officially opened on October 26th, 1999.

«We inaugurated the first golf course and gave the status of golf clubhouse to the Xanadu Mansion, former Las Americas restaurant. We started a value and created a new product. This changed our lives, we opened the doors to jobs…», José E. Tovar Pineda, director of the entity belonging to Palmares Extrahotel Company, recalled with emotion.

Tovar with founders of the Varadero Golf Club.

In a video that appeared on social networks, Tovar introduced Pedro Klein, Amado Armas, Víctor Herrera, Ricardo Ruíz, Eduardo, Osmany and Arnaldo, all founders, he said, and key players in the prestige achieved by the Varadero Golf Club. Eduardo, Osmany and Arnaldo, all founders, he said, and key players in the prestige achieved by the Varadero Golf Club, and congratulated the workers and institutions that have made possible the success of this emblematic place.

The celebrations have the charm of having the presence of Les Furber, architect of the golf course, transcendent for combining the classic design, challenging design or target golf and links design, which covers a narrow strip of 3.5 kilometers located between the hotels Los Cactus, Tuxpan, Bella Costa, Meliá Las Américas, Golf & Suites Resort, Meliá Varadero, Sol Palmeras and Sol Club Sirenas.

The 25th anniversary celebrations were attended by Les Furber, designer of the golf course.

«There are not many places in the world with golf courses like this one. It is a pleasure to work with very kind and intelligent people, who want to have the best product to play golf,» said Les Furber.

With the intention of continuing to recover its high demand as before the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 500,000 rounds of golf have been played at the Varadero Golf Club, with the first market in Canada, both in the French and English-speaking regions.

Among the various competitions held at this course are the Sherritt Pro-AM (Canada), Club Med Cup (Italy) and AUDI 2000 Cup (Spain) and the grand finale of the European Challenge Tour, where 15 of the 45 analysts reached the Order of Merit of the European PGA qualifying tour.

Pedro Klein, a reference at the Varadero Golf Club, gives an Introduction to Golf Class at the Driving Range for Havanatur specialists.

Written by Eva luna Acosta Armiñán.