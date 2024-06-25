Women of Guano at the National Hotel.

The presence of the Local Development Project (PDL) of the Women of Guano was received at the Hotel Nacional, which published on social networks its admiration for these entrepreneurs.

In the meeting they presented their moving story and the pride they felt at seeing how something that started from home, with almost no resources, had managed to have its own workshop», highlights the post on the Facebook account of the hotel of the Gran Caribe chain, which operates under the Own Brand modality.

The members of the PDL are talented and above all very dedicated, who with their art have achieved the recognition and respect of those who know them, said the Hotel Nacional.

With revealing photos of the ingenuity of these women, with skillful hands, the most diverse articles are exhibited, fruit of a saving project of its members, who found a source of employment in Mujeres del Guano.

LDPs such as this one continue to focus on local development, community work, environmental education and gender equity, with the aim of contributing to the socioeconomic wellbeing of their members.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.