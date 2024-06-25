33 years of Social Communication for the Cuban people.

Founded on June 25th, 1991, this prestigious organization is integrated by qualified and proactive professionals who, from disciplines such as propaganda, advertising, public relations, institutional communication, marketing and sales promotion, have consolidated it.

The Cuban Association of Social Communicators has developed a fruitful trajectory at the service of the Antillean communication system, with meritorious actions in pursuit of citizen participation and a clear political and professional commitment to the principles and ideals of our Revolution.

Founded on June 25th, 1991, this prestigious organization is integrated by qualified and proactive professionals who, from disciplines such as propaganda, advertising, public relations, institutional communication, marketing and sales promotion, have consolidated it as a fundamental pillar in the strengthening of communication and a strategic instrument for the development of national institutions and enterprises.

Besides, it adheres to the initiatives that are implemented around the updating of the economic-social model of development of the country and the cultural and professional improvement of its staff and prioritizes the legitimization of the professional field of social communication and the application of creative communication strategies and campaigns for the benefit of society.

Likewise, it materializes the provisions of the Law of Social Communication, a text that regulates the organizational, media, community and cyberspace areas, as well as political, public good and crisis communication, while addressing the design of visual and industrial communication, the image of the country brand, advertising and sponsorship, communication on public roads, in addition to research, development, innovation and preparation of the sector and the organizations that make it up.

Throughout its 33 years of existence, the Cuban Association of Social Communicators has dealt with a wide range of topics, from the role of the media in society to the protection of cultural values and the promotion of citizen participation, and its close collaboration with governmental and non-governmental organizations and educational institutions has allowed it to contribute to foster a more effective, inclusive and democratic social communication in the largest of the Antilles.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.