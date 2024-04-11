16 de abril de 2024

Women’s prominence in sports is highlighted in Pedro Betancourt(+audios and photos)

5 días atrás Tamara Mesa González

With the aim of celebrating the role of women in sports, the museumHéctor Mederos Argüelles keeps on display its bimonthly exhibition Women in Sports.

 

According to Emilio Morales Álvarez, historian of the institution, visitors can see photographs, trophies, medals, newspaper articles and other objects that illustrate the trajectory of local athletes in disciplines such as athletics, basketball and volleyball, as well as their contributions to the sports and social development of  Pedro Betancourt.

…ONLINE AUDIO

On the other hand, Beatriz Perdomo Jenkis, basketball sports glory, thanked the realization of this initiative that brings to the new generations the historical trajectory of the municipality in the sector and the relevant role that women have played in its materialization.

…ONLINE AUDIO

The Women in Sports proposal represents an opportunity to raise awareness among the population regarding gender equality, as well as to motivate girls and young women of the territory to follow their dreams in the sports environment.

 

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.

 

 

 

 

 

 

